Dumpster diver shares photo of upsetting discovery in store trash can: 'It should be a ... crime'

Dumpster diving often leads to finding discarded furniture or food that has just passed its sell-by date — but one recent post on Reddit left viewers shocked at the sheer waste that sometimes occurs.

A user shared a photo of a dumpster holding at least 15 sealed cases of unopened bottled water, sparking outrage online.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to point out the absurdity of tossing something so essential when so many people still struggle to access safe drinking water.

"It should be a … crime to throw those in landfill rather than using the water and recycling the bottles, even though I know it's mostly a fantasy," one commenter wrote.

Beyond the disbelief that someone could throw out seemingly drinkable water (something that doesn't even expire), the post highlights another problem: waste piling up in landfills. In the U.S., 30% to 40% of the food supply is wasted each year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and single-use plastic bottles make it worse by polluting waterways and ecosystems when thrown away instead of being recycled.

People can help fight the massive waste footprint by using less plastic, learning more about their recycling options, and shopping smarter at the grocery store to reduce waste.

For thrifters and dumpster divers, salvaging items like these helps save them money on everything from food to usable electronics. Rescuing still-good items also reduces the demand for new production, saving resources and cutting down the pollution that comes with manufacturing.

Of course, beginners to dumpster diving should always do it safely and legally. Experts warn you to know your local laws, wear gloves, and avoid perishable foods. Divers should also always sanitize salvaged goods before using them.

Commenters had ideas on spreading the good fortune if the water was still drinkable.

"Keep some in a cooler to hand out to unhoused folks. We do that here," one commenter shared.

Other commenters suggested valid reasons the water could have been discarded, from potential contamination to a recall. However, if so, the original poster could still safely dump the water and recycle the bottles to prevent further waste.

"So much plastic waste, please recycle!" one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, adding: "If they are not good to give away please empty them before recycling them. Trapped water is a thing."

