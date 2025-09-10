Dumpster diver thrilled after finding thousands of dollars worth of goods: 'Excellent work'

Most of us have stumbled across a good deal at the store — but not quite like this.

A viral Reddit post from a dumpster diver explained how they pulled an estimated $6,000 worth of products from the trash outside of a Sam's Club.

Photos shared on r/DumpsterDiving shows a dumpster almost overflowing with packs of Pepsi bottles. The OP explained that they previously pulled a similar amount of Vanilla Coca-Cola bottles from the same location, and returned days later to find the haul of Pepsi.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The video quickly sparked buzz online as viewers marveled at the amount of usable merchandise being thrown away.

One commenter applauded the rescue: "Excellent work."

Others noted the wasteful reality of big-box retail, where unsold or returned items often end up in dumpsters instead of being donated or resold.

"Why throw it away," one Redditor wrote. "The level of waste is astonishing."

One user suggested the OP turn a profit from the dumpster find, saying, "Find a concert, go to the lot after the show and sell them for $1 each."

Beyond the shock value, this haul underscores the surprising benefits of dumpster diving. For consumers, it can mean big savings — with finds like food, furniture, or electronics that are still perfectly functional. For the planet, it means less waste headed to landfills, where discarded goods contribute to methane pollution and overflowing trash streams.

Still, diving isn't without risks. Beginners should always avoid perishable items that look spoiled, wear gloves for protection, and check local regulations before attempting. Some divers suggest sticking to larger retail stores, where discarded goods are often boxed or sealed rather than loose.

This isn't the first time a massive "trash treasure" has made waves online, from perfectly good furniture found behind big-box stores to unopened food pulled from grocery dumpsters. Each instance highlights the disconnect between consumer demand and retail waste, showing how individuals can step in to give discarded goods a second life.

Some cities are even starting to take notice with food recovery programs that redirect unsold groceries to nonprofits. Further measures such as tax incentives for donations or stronger recycling mandates could make an even bigger impact.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.