  • Home Home

Dumpster diver shares unbelievable 'holy grail find': 'You've been scoring'

"The dumpster goddess smiles at my off-grid life."

by Juliette Portala
"The dumpster goddess smiles at my off-grid life."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It seems one person's trash ended up being one Redditor's treasure.

"I found a generator. I found a solar kit. I found some fat storage batteries. And then today I get this," the poster shared in the subreddit r/DumpsterDiving, where members exchange advice and firsthand accounts about finding "cool stuff in trash."

"The dumpster goddess smiles at my off-grid life."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"This," to be exact, is a three-way fridge from the brand Dometic, which specializes in mobile equipment for recreational vehicles, boats, and tiny houses.

"It 100 percent works. Value $500-$800," the original poster added. "The dumpster goddess smiles at my off-grid life."

Be it a brand-new games console or a high-quality oven, it seems like there is nothing that a patient diver can't salvage from the dumpster. And if you're tempted to dive in as well, make sure to check laws in your area and come with a few tools for your own safety.

But as much as the practice has caught on, it also spotlights something that stinks way more than garbage: needless waste.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Just like our Reddit user, the dumpster finds that people share on social media are often still usable or at least fixable. If they had not been found, those discarded items would have ended up in landfills. Landfills dramatically impact human health and the environment due, in part, to the contamination of soil and groundwater and the release of planet-heating gases like methane.

Dumpster diving is a way to save usable treasures from being thrown away too soon, but there is nothing like reducing waste that can help nature more. Reducing waste, reusing, recycling, upcycling: anything that can contribute to a circular economy.

Our lucky OP explained that they had looked for the aforementioned items at "high-end residential roll-offs following moving sales and estate sales." And their latest find has left Reddit users amazed.

What is the biggest factor you consider when planning a vacation?

Cost 💵

Distance from home 🏠

Whether it's family-friendly 👪

Sightseeing and entertainment 🗽

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One Redditor wrote: "Wow! You've been scoring!"

"Holy grail find!" another commented.

The OP can now go on with their off-grid life, better equipped than ever.

And they're certainly not alone in enjoying such freedom and independence. According to energy tech startup Zendure, the number of Americans going off-grid is rising and currently stands between 180,000 and 750,000 million. However, Zendure also warns of difficulties linked to such a minimalist lifestyle, from high initial costs to secure power and water issues to risks of feeling isolated from society.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x