Dumpster diver shares unbelievable 'holy grail find': 'You've been scoring'

It seems one person's trash ended up being one Redditor's treasure.

"I found a generator. I found a solar kit. I found some fat storage batteries. And then today I get this," the poster shared in the subreddit r/DumpsterDiving, where members exchange advice and firsthand accounts about finding "cool stuff in trash."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This," to be exact, is a three-way fridge from the brand Dometic, which specializes in mobile equipment for recreational vehicles, boats, and tiny houses.

"It 100 percent works. Value $500-$800," the original poster added. "The dumpster goddess smiles at my off-grid life."

Be it a brand-new games console or a high-quality oven, it seems like there is nothing that a patient diver can't salvage from the dumpster. And if you're tempted to dive in as well, make sure to check laws in your area and come with a few tools for your own safety.

But as much as the practice has caught on, it also spotlights something that stinks way more than garbage: needless waste.

Just like our Reddit user, the dumpster finds that people share on social media are often still usable or at least fixable. If they had not been found, those discarded items would have ended up in landfills. Landfills dramatically impact human health and the environment due, in part, to the contamination of soil and groundwater and the release of planet-heating gases like methane.

Dumpster diving is a way to save usable treasures from being thrown away too soon, but there is nothing like reducing waste that can help nature more. Reducing waste, reusing, recycling, upcycling: anything that can contribute to a circular economy.

Our lucky OP explained that they had looked for the aforementioned items at "high-end residential roll-offs following moving sales and estate sales." And their latest find has left Reddit users amazed.

One Redditor wrote: "Wow! You've been scoring!"

"Holy grail find!" another commented.

The OP can now go on with their off-grid life, better equipped than ever.

And they're certainly not alone in enjoying such freedom and independence. According to energy tech startup Zendure, the number of Americans going off-grid is rising and currently stands between 180,000 and 750,000 million. However, Zendure also warns of difficulties linked to such a minimalist lifestyle, from high initial costs to secure power and water issues to risks of feeling isolated from society.

