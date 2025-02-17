Passerby makes unbelievable discovery in apartment complex's dumpster: 'That's amazing'

You'd think the only way something like this would be thrown out is if it were broken, but the caption states that it works just fine.

You'd be amazed (and sometimes disheartened) by what some people throw away. A recent post to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit offers a shining example of this. Well, at least it should be shining after the OP gives it a good wipe-down.

The poster shared an amazing find they had on a recent excursion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The title, which reads "Found a Ginny's Double Decker Toaster Oven in a dumpster near some apartments," says it all. The post shares an image of the toaster oven, and it looks to be in incredible shape. There isn't even any of that familiar gunky toaster oven residue to indicate use.

You'd think the only way something like this would be thrown out is if it were broken, but the caption states that it works just fine. For the record, that's a high-quality machine, listed at around $190 before tax.

According to its own description, r/DumpsterDiving is a place for "advice, information, and first-hand accounts about finding cool stuff in, or making cool stuff out of, trash." But while the "finding cool stuff" aspect is a main attraction for some, many see the subreddit as a community for those railing against a wasteful culture.

Throughout the subreddit, you'll find posts with items of both use and value that were wantonly discarded. Knowing how many people go hungry and wanting while these countless perfectly good items are tossed in the trash can be infuriating. Knowing how much both creating and discarding these wasted items negatively impacts the environment can be even more so.

While they may not be able to put an end to wasteful consumerism, those on r/DumpsterDiving can at least make better use of its unfortunate byproducts. When done safely and carefully, this lifestyle can be a win-win for both dumpster divers and the planet.

From computer monitors to furniture to cosmetics, divers can find treasures.

Commenters were excited about the OP's find.

"Oh my god that's amazing!" one says.

"It doesn't even have the nasty brown goo on it!" another exclaims.

"Not just a toaster oven. I think that's a convection oven. A big air fryer!" another posits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





