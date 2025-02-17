  • Home Home

Passerby makes unbelievable discovery in apartment complex's dumpster: 'That's amazing'

You'd think the only way something like this would be thrown out is if it were broken, but the caption states that it works just fine.

by Patrick Long
You'd think the only way something like this would be thrown out is if it were broken, but the caption states that it works just fine.

Photo Credit: iStock

You'd be amazed (and sometimes disheartened) by what some people throw away. A recent post to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit offers a shining example of this. Well, at least it should be shining after the OP gives it a good wipe-down.

The poster shared an amazing find they had on a recent excursion.

You'd think the only way something like this would be thrown out is if it were broken, but the caption states that it works just fine.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The title, which reads "Found a Ginny's Double Decker Toaster Oven in a dumpster near some apartments," says it all. The post shares an image of the toaster oven, and it looks to be in incredible shape. There isn't even any of that familiar gunky toaster oven residue to indicate use.

You'd think the only way something like this would be thrown out is if it were broken, but the caption states that it works just fine. For the record, that's a high-quality machine, listed at around $190 before tax.  

According to its own description, r/DumpsterDiving is a place for "advice, information, and first-hand accounts about finding cool stuff in, or making cool stuff out of, trash." But while the "finding cool stuff" aspect is a main attraction for some, many see the subreddit as a community for those railing against a wasteful culture.

Throughout the subreddit, you'll find posts with items of both use and value that were wantonly discarded. Knowing how many people go hungry and wanting while these countless perfectly good items are tossed in the trash can be infuriating. Knowing how much both creating and discarding these wasted items negatively impacts the environment can be even more so.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While they may not be able to put an end to wasteful consumerism, those on r/DumpsterDiving can at least make better use of its unfortunate byproducts. When done safely and carefully, this lifestyle can be a win-win for both dumpster divers and the planet.

From computer monitors to furniture to cosmetics, divers can find treasures.

Commenters were excited about the OP's find.

What's the most common reason you end up throwing away food?

Bought more than I could eat 🛒

Went bad sooner than I expected 👎

Forgot it was in the fridge 😞

Didn't want leftovers 🥡

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Oh my god that's amazing!" one says.

"It doesn't even have the nasty brown goo on it!" another exclaims.

"Not just a toaster oven. I think that's a convection oven. A big air fryer!" another posits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


   

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x