Overwhelmed first-time dumpster diver snags rare item during hunt: 'I couldn't believe it'

One Redditor struck gold as a first-time dumpster diver. As they showed in their post to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, they got a mix of perishable and non-perishable items, including a "slightly out of date" box of salami. "Are you guys picky or lenient when it comes to expiration dates?" they asked the community.

Aside from enough crunchy snacks to cover most of their counter, the novice also found "a Juicy Couture jacket, a mini straightener, a [cell phone] w/ charger, energy shots, and hairspray." When a commenter asked about the phone, the OP replied, "Yeah! I couldn't believe it. It's not a fancy one, but I might drop it in one of those cell phone machines."

The machine they're referring to is a cell phone kiosk, like ecoATM, where you drop your used phone (or other device) in a slot in exchange for a cash offer. They won't be using the phone, but the dumpster dive helped stop another example of e-waste — of which 62 million tonnes (over 68 million tons) were produced globally in 2022, according to the World Health Organization.

Food waste accounts for as much as 24% of items sitting in American landfills, per Juno. While the OP "was hoping for more fresh fruit and vegetables," they salvaged enough snacks for a party or game night that would have otherwise created planet-warming methane as they decayed in the dump.

Textile waste is another growing issue, mostly thanks to fast-fashion products. However, the Juicy Couture jacket isn't flimsy fast fashion, so the OP can wear, re-gift, or make some money selling it online.

In one lucky night, the OP found a load of free items to either use or generate some extra cash. If they keep trying their luck or scout the right department store location, they may rake in even more extensive food hauls, popular candles, or a workable appliance, like a juicer, in mint condition.

Many commenters were equally impressed with the products and ready to share advice. "Salami probably lasts forever with those nitrates," one remarked.

"Nice score!" another exclaimed. "The juicy is awesome! I never find nice new clothes."

