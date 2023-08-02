Viewers are stunned by viral video showing $500 juicer and more in the trash: ‘Can’t believe people throw stuff like this away’

“People in my building throw out brand new … furniture just so they don’t have to return it.”

A dumpster diver in New York City has been gaining attention for a video of an incredible haul she says she found in a residential recycling bin.

Dumpster diving is gaining in popularity lately as a completely legal way to find incredible loot for free. Lucky and dedicated dumpster divers can sometimes find enough food to last for weeks or hundreds of dollars worth of other items — just like TikToker Anna Sacks (@thetrashwalker) found last August in a post that recently surpassed 2.5 million views.

“Our friend got a Vitamix from this location and told us to check it out,” Sacks says in the video, as she and her friend Emily pick through bags of housewares and kitchen goods that have been left on the curb.

Most of the items are in good condition, and many are beautiful, branded pieces. Sacks shows off artwork, dishes and utensils, silicone baking supplies, sets of organizers, and several working appliances.

One item is the clear star of the show: a rose gold Hurom juicer with all its accessories.

“Very nice,” Sacks says, showing off the assembled machine, along with a screenshot of the same item for sale online. The listed price is $459.

“We scored,” Sacks wrote in the video description.

Sacks, whose exploits were the focus of a dumpster diving feature by The New York Times, has made national headlines several times, most recently when she uncovered several bags full of unused products from a closing-down Starbucks in June.

By picking up items like these, Sacks isn’t just saving money. She’s also keeping them from taking up space in a landfill and reducing the need to spend resources and energy to manufacture new items. It’s a win for the planet and her wallet.

Thousands of commenters wrote in to express their shock and envy at the find.

“I can’t believe people throw stuff like this away,” said one user.

“I know,” replied another commenter. “I live in New York City, and people in my building throw out brand new living room and bedroom furniture just so they don’t have to return it.”

Another user chimed in, “They do … My brother is a doorman, and a resident gave him an electric scooter because he thought it was broken when he couldn’t flip the handles up.”

