Passerby shares unbelievable electronics found in dumpster outside thrift store: 'That is awesome'

Thanks to dumpster diving, one lucky person won't need a computer anytime soon. A Redditor posted about finding a 2018 Chromebook and 2021 Windows 8 Pro tablet that they restored to the factory settings.

The second photo shows a close-up of the laptop, which doesn't even appear to have scratches on it. "I needed a laptop for college, and so I'll be keeping the laptop, and I'll probably eBay the Windows 8 pro," the original poster wrote.

Based on their profile, this person isn't new to dumpster diving. They proclaimed this haul the "best find of 2025 so far." A new Chromebook would likely cost over $300, and the working tablet can put some money in the OP's pocket if they sell it.

Finding brand-new electronics in the trash isn't an odd occurrence, as e-waste continues to be a problem. Per Unitar, from 2010 to 2022, the amount of electronic waste climbed 82%, bringing the total to 68 million tons of products that previous owners could have recycled for their precious metal.

Thanks to publicized finds or being in the right place at the right time, more people have figured out that there are loads of usable devices in bins, allowing them to avoid spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on new items.

Someone found a ThinkPad laptop in an office building's e-waste bin. Office spaces are where many people can reclaim usable electronics or parts, as companies don't always take the time to recycle.

One student intercepted their school's laptop dump. They salvaged several parts, including computer chips and drives.

A dumpster can also help you fill your kitchen. After noting good stuff discarded in their large apartment complex, a resident found a mint-condition KitchenAid convection oven that retails for $199.

This haul may have inspired some new people to take a chance. One said: "Wow! That is awesome. All yall divers are inspiring me, and are changing my perspective on diving. That is so cool."

Another experienced dumpster diver said: "That's a dope a** score congrats!! I myself have never had that much luck in 1 go but have accumulated a tablet, iMac, or 12 over the years lol. Congrats!!!!!"

