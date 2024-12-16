Passerby makes shocking discovery in workplace waste bin: 'It always amazes me what you can find in office dumpsters'

"I get all my computers from the trash."

After checking the e-waste bin of an office building, one lucky dumpster diver found a gem: a usable ThinkPad laptop.

They posted photos of their find — including one of it plugged in and working — on the subreddit r/DumpsterDiving.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"A lot of waste since there are people [who] can't afford one and they throw it for nothing," they wrote.

Other commenters echoed their sentiment.

"I absolutely hate it when devices that are still working get thrown out," one person vented. "There's someone out there that could need a laptop or someone that might want a working laptop."

Another person called it "the epitome of capitalism" to toss a working laptop.

Obviously, computers are hardly the only perfectly good items to get tossed. From barely worn clothing to furniture, home decor, and more, the options that dumpster divers find are endless.

And not only does searching through the bins make for an exciting hobby, but it can also help divers to save money. For example, while a new laptop can easily surpass $1,000, finding one for free is more feasible than you might think.

"I get all my computers from the trash," one person said.

Another noted, "It always amazes me what you can find in office dumpsters sometimes."

Others look less for big-ticket items and more for necessities such as food. Considering that many major grocers and retailers throw out perfectly edible food if it's past its "best by" or "sell by" date, this means that a lot of high-quality food gets tossed on a daily basis.

But if dumpster diving feels beyond your comfort zone, perusing secondhand and thrift shops is just as great an option for the spending-conscious shopper. Whether it's an in-person store or an online marketplace, such as Facebook or ThredUp, you can find nearly anything you can think of for a fraction of the retail cost. (People have found everything from high-end kitchen appliances to wedding dresses.)

And not only does shopping for pre-owned items cut back on your spending, but it also reduces your pollution and waste footprint, which helps create a cleaner, safer, more sustainable future for the entire planet.

