Dumpster diver surprised after plugging in item found in apartment building dumpster: 'It looks practically brand new'

"I hope this will serve you well for a very long time."

When it's time to buy new appliances, you may want to hold off on fighting the crowds at those big home stores and consider looking into a dumpster. That's what one Redditor did. This post featuring a photo of a KitchenAid convection oven looks like it just came out of the box, not an apartment building's dumpster.

Is it worth taking the risk to get an appliance from the trash? If you live in a large apartment complex where good stuff gets thrown out all the time, like the OP, then yes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

As they wrote, "It works great and looks brand new! Retails for $199!"

There are two big wins based on this photo. First, the Redditor has a functional and beautiful oven they didn't have to spend almost $200 on. In addition to their home savings, they helped save the planet from more waste. Otherwise, that discarded oven would have gone to the local landfill where its metal parts would sit and sit — and sit — for a very long time.

An appliance consists of various materials, including metal, plastics, and potentially harmful chemicals in its components. Therefore, it can take a thousand years for decomposition to take place, per Certified Recycling. A better option to get rid of a functioning oven or other appliance is to call 1-800-GOT-JUNK, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Goodwill Industries, or even local community thrift stores.

However, one lucky dumpster diver spotted this find before trash pickup — and during their first time. A smart thing the OP did was to scout the location first — a major factor in dumpster diving success and safety. Knowing their large apartment complex often throws out good and usable things meant the first-time diver knew the trash bin could bring positive results.

Other successful dumpster divers use similar scouting methods like focusing on grocery stores and large retailer dumpsters or certain neighborhoods. As a result, some are filling their homes with food strictly from these salvaged dumpster finds, getting a year's worth of gifts, Christmas decorations, Bath & Body Works items, etc.

Overall, the commenters were impressed and gave accolades like "Awesome find!!" and "Score!!!!!!!!!"

The new shiny appearance wasn't lost on people.

One person wrote, "And such a pretty color too! I hope this will serve you well for a very long time."

"That's a nice one. It looks practically brand new," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



