Frustrated homeowner reaches breaking point over their neighbor’s neglected property: ‘Last summer we couldn’t go outside’

“[After] even ten seconds outside, a half dozen mosquitoes would jump on you.”

One Redditor reached the end of their patience when a neighbor’s neglected pool became a mosquito breeding ground.

“This last summer we couldn’t go outside,” the frustrated Redditor said. “[After] even ten seconds outside, a half dozen mosquitos would jump on you.”

Photo Credit: u/Pickleliver / Reddit

As if itchy mosquito bites weren’t enough, this Redditor said the mosquitoes were a genuine health concern. “Where I live, Zika has been reported in mosquitos (coastal Texas),” they shared.

The post appeared on r/legaladvice — a subreddit where some homeowners turn when communication has broken down and legal action is on the table.

In this case, a language barrier was part of the problem. “I cannot approach the family that owns the pool, as they speak zero English,” the Redditor said.

Instead, the Redditor claimed they approached the authorities, including their homeowner association (HOA) and the city’s code enforcement, with a photo they took using a drone. “The HOA won’t accept my photo as evidence as they said it’s a privacy issue and the matter can’t be seen from the street,” they said.

Code enforcement told them something similar, the Redditor reported. “He says due to the brick wall, he can’t simply peer over, and I am two doors down, so he cannot see into it with his own eyes. The property that would allow you to peer over is foreclosed.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

However, they did attach the alarming photo to the Reddit post. In the image, the pool was a striking green, brighter than the nearby grass, and had clearly been overtaken by algae.

“I would recommend checking your HOA regulations and the city code to see what applies to this situation,” one commenter said. “There is likely something about creating a hazard or nuisance. Directly quote whatever applies and put it in a letter to the HOA or city code enforcement.”

Another user suggested “vector control programs,” which are programs addressing possible “disease vectors” like mosquitoes that can make people sick. “Look under ‘[name of city or county] vector control.’”

A third commenter offered a hands-on solution. “My sister put about 40 goldfish from the pet store in [my mother’s old pool], and there were schools of fish for years. They ate the mosquito larvae … The fish seemed happy with the algae and required no care.”

Other easy and eco-friendly mosquito control options include naturally mosquito-repellant plants and Mosquito Dunks.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.