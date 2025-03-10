  • Home Home

Frustrated resident shares photo of disappointing scene in urban area: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

"[It] is such a great thing that should be shared and enjoyed by all."

by Cody Januszko
"[It] is such a great thing that should be shared and enjoyed by all."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

In an ongoing struggle to preserve New York City's e-bikes, vandals have struck again. 

A recent post to the r/Citibike subreddit called attention to the damage that vandals do to NYC's bike rental infrastructure, with the original poster noting: "This is why we can't have nice things."

The image shows that someone took the plate with the QR code off the e-bike, likely in the hopes that they would be the only person who could use that bike. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Reddit users came to the comment section to point out that a Citi Bike Key or the app should still work without the plate. One user noted: "I know that's not the point, but it helps people not get away with this kind of stuff."

This is hardly the first time bikers have grappled with the vandalism of e-bikes. Slashing tires, removing QR codes, and scratching off the bike numbers — there are too many instances to be coincidental

Citi Bike offers bike rentals all over New York City. For many, e-bikes provide an effective and eco-friendly means of transportation, cutting down on commute times and pollution and offering a healthy dose of cardio.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Vandalism of e-bikes and other electric vehicle infrastructure has set back the wider adoption of EVs, which are crucial to moving toward a low-carbon future.  

Opponents of EVs often cite the pollution associated with mining and manufacturing batteries. However, University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie found that mining for minerals used in low-carbon technology is significantly lower than mining for substances like coal, oil, and natural gas. And the process for obtaining these low-carbon minerals is getting cleaner over time

In cities crowded with traffic, electric vehicles can help reduce the amount of polluting gases being pushed into the atmosphere and the amount of air pollution that pedestrians breathe in when walking on the streets. Choosing an e-bike is just one way to make your trip around the city quicker and healthier. 

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While some Redditors joked that the bike without its QR plate looked like an electronic from the 2000s, most expressed their frustrations with this kind of damage to rentals. According to the original poster, "Citi Bike is such a great thing that should be shared and enjoyed by all not this selfish buffoonery."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x