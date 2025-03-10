Frustrated resident shares photo of disappointing scene in urban area: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

"[It] is such a great thing that should be shared and enjoyed by all."

In an ongoing struggle to preserve New York City's e-bikes, vandals have struck again.

A recent post to the r/Citibike subreddit called attention to the damage that vandals do to NYC's bike rental infrastructure, with the original poster noting: "This is why we can't have nice things."

The image shows that someone took the plate with the QR code off the e-bike, likely in the hopes that they would be the only person who could use that bike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Reddit users came to the comment section to point out that a Citi Bike Key or the app should still work without the plate. One user noted: "I know that's not the point, but it helps people not get away with this kind of stuff."

This is hardly the first time bikers have grappled with the vandalism of e-bikes. Slashing tires, removing QR codes, and scratching off the bike numbers — there are too many instances to be coincidental.

Citi Bike offers bike rentals all over New York City. For many, e-bikes provide an effective and eco-friendly means of transportation, cutting down on commute times and pollution and offering a healthy dose of cardio.

Vandalism of e-bikes and other electric vehicle infrastructure has set back the wider adoption of EVs, which are crucial to moving toward a low-carbon future.

Opponents of EVs often cite the pollution associated with mining and manufacturing batteries. However, University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie found that mining for minerals used in low-carbon technology is significantly lower than mining for substances like coal, oil, and natural gas. And the process for obtaining these low-carbon minerals is getting cleaner over time.

In cities crowded with traffic, electric vehicles can help reduce the amount of polluting gases being pushed into the atmosphere and the amount of air pollution that pedestrians breathe in when walking on the streets. Choosing an e-bike is just one way to make your trip around the city quicker and healthier.

While some Redditors joked that the bike without its QR plate looked like an electronic from the 2000s, most expressed their frustrations with this kind of damage to rentals. According to the original poster, "Citi Bike is such a great thing that should be shared and enjoyed by all not this selfish buffoonery."

