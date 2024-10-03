  • Home Home

E-bike owner raises concerns over problematic trend growing in major U.S. city: 'Don't let these vandals win'

"Crime against the public."

by Noah Jampol
"Crime against the public."

Photo Credit: iStock

Citi Bike's electric bikes fill a nice niche for New York City commuters and tourists. They are more pleasant and flexible than the often crowded and warm subway and cheaper than grabbing a ride via a cab, rideshare, or rickshaw. 

For that reason, e-bikes can be in hot demand. If you are lucky enough to find a rack with just one or two available, it feels like a nice everyday win.

Unfortunately, that win is becoming increasingly fleeting for many riders. One Redditor recently shared a disturbing trend, where they said there were scratched-out QR codes and torn-off e-bike numbers at two docks they visited.

🗣️ Do you think your city has good air quality?

🔘 Definitely 🥰

🔘 Somewhat 😮‍💨

🔘 Depends on the time of year 😷

🔘 Not at all 🤢

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Most riders rely on the QR codes and numbers to check out the e-bikes via the Citi Bike app, so whoever is doing it is rendering the bikes unusable.

While the exact motivation is unclear, multiple Redditors speculate that the offenders are writing down the number or taking a picture of the QR code before doctoring them. That way, the bike becomes "theirs," as they're the only ones with the information to unlock it.

Whatever the rationale, it's frustrating for riders who want to tap into the benefits of e-bikes as an alternative to gas-powered vehicles.

Watch now: Tour the Climate Science Fair with TCD

These include lowering traffic congestion, cutting down on air pollution, reducing our dependence on dirty energy, and saving energy. As a side benefit, e-bikes also provide a nice entryway into EVs for consumers that can encourage them to consider switching from their traditional car.

When the e-bikes are essentially taken out of circulation, Citi Bike users can become disillusioned and cancel their memberships. New riders may be discouraged from giving the e-bikes a go at all.

Redditors affirmed the original poster's observations, echoing that they're increasingly seeing the same thing.

"It feels like winning the lotto when you find a working e-bike," one noted.

Another Reddit user voiced their exasperation, saying the issue "is so frustrating to the point that I want to cancel the membership."

Several Redditors demanded justice for the offenders and more action from Citi Bike.

"Citi needs to fit their bikes with nfc sensors or something, don't let these vandals win," one implored.

One went even further, calling it a "crime against the public."

"I hope they punish the s*** out of the people doing it," they concluded.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x