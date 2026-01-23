New report uncovers alarming consequences of popular TikTok trends: '[It] should reflect you, not TikTok'

Americans are pouring billions of dollars into TikTok-inspired home decor that most will abandon within months, feeding both financial regret and a growing waste problem, according to AweDeco.

What's happening?

AweDeco gathered information from online marketplaces and consumer surveys showing that U.S. shoppers collectively throw away an estimated $8.7 billion yearly on trendy home purchases they'll toss out within six to 12 months.

The regret runs deep. A Bankrate survey found 61% of Americans feel remorse about impulse buys sparked by scrolling their feeds. For Generation Z and millennials, that number climbs to 70% after just half a year following a purchase inspired by viral trends.

Why is trend-chasing concerning?

This buy-and-toss cycle comes with serious environmental costs. Environmental Protection Agency data shows that U.S. households throw out more than 12 million tons of furniture each year. The vast majority, over 80%, winds up in landfills. Less than 1% gets a second life through recycling.

Like fast fashion, "fast furniture" depends on cheap materials and rushed production. These pieces wear out quickly, prompting more frequent replacements and generating more waste. Making furniture requires raw materials, water, and energy, and releases pollution at every stage, from factory to delivery truck.

Once buried in landfills, furniture can take decades to break down. Synthetic fabrics, foam cushions, and treated wood may leak harmful chemicals into the surrounding soil and groundwater over time.

What can you do about trend-chasing?

Give yourself a cooling-off period. Design professionals suggest holding off for half a year before purchasing any trendy item. If you still want it after that time passes, the purchase is more likely to stick.

Put your money into pieces that last. Well-crafted furniture can serve you for years or even decades. Save trend-following for smaller items like throw pillows or art that are easier to swap without waste.

Step back from home content on your feeds. Cutting down on social media exposure can lower the urge to keep up with every new aesthetic.

Design a space that fits your actual life, not a curated feed.

"Your home should reflect you, not TikTok," said Andreea Dima from AweDeco. "The most beautiful homes are the ones that tell a personal story — not the ones that look like everyone else's feed."

