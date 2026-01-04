Passerby shares photos after discovering stunning item left out on curb: 'I'm just so excited'

If you thrift your furniture instead of buying new, designing a room takes a combination of talent, persistence, and luck. But with the right piece, a once purposeless design can feel cohesive.

A fan of a certain style shared their story on the r/midcenturymodern subreddit, detailing how they found an incredible item and that they couldn't wait to talk about it because "I'm just so excited."

"Lane surfboard coffee table — jackpot curb find! We recently bought a new couch — got a great deal at the company outlet store. Only downside is it's quite a bit lower than the old one, and the teak table was already tall/oversized," the OP wrote.

"Found this curbed Lane surfboard coffee table while walking the dogs in my neighborhood yesterday. It's nearly pristine! Dusted it off and swapped it in. It just fits so nicely with the couch height, and it's nice to have a drawer to put away my controller and other clutter."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The attached images included a before picture showing a Danish teak coffee table a few inches taller than a couch and the after with the found table at a more comfortable height.

Americans move 11 times on average, according to The Atlantic, and, since so few charities pick up large items for free and other companies charge to haul, the cheapest and easiest way to dispose of them is often to leave them curbside. Fortunately, many folks utilize Buy Nothing groups and curbside finds to save money, and it saves these items from the landfill.

Secondhand shopping can be an incredible way to save thousands of dollars on everything from everyday necessities to rare finds. Shoppers can also use AptDeco, a secondhand furniture marketplace offering affordable used furniture. For those who live where it's legal, dumpster diving is another great way to intercept items before they go to a landfill.

Redditors were supportive of the switch and jealous of the find.

"Very nice! Hope you enjoy many wonderful moments in your living room," a commenter replied.

"I have the same piece, although it's missing the drawer. I got it for about $175, and I still thought it was a good deal, but you have me beat at free dollars!" another shared.

