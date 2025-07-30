Homeowner shares adorable photo of unexpected yard visitor: 'Very lucky'

A gardener captured a photo of a furry little guest enjoying their plants before it hopped away.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The cutest bunny was caught on the porch with its forefeet on the edge of a large pot.

"We had a visitor in our garden today," the OP wrote.

Wildlife loves a garden — especially a native garden. Gardeners have spotted all kinds of surprise visitors in their yards, from blackbirds and woodchucks to toads — even a fox. Native lawns provide essential resources such as food and shelter to animals. The flora and fauna rely on one another after years of evolving together.

Pollinators, in particular, thrive on native gardens. Responsible for 1 in 3 bites of food, per the Department of Agriculture, pollinators help a significant portion of crops reproduce. Next time you hear that bee buzzing around, remember that pollinators are the backbone of the food supply and crucial to healthy ecosystems.

Rewilding with native plants, wildflowers, or vegetables also comes with personal gains that minimize your carbon footprint and keep more money in your pocket. Natural lawns require way less maintenance than traditional grass lawns, reducing the amount of water, fertilizer, pesticides, and herbicides needed to keep a healthy lawn.

For those interested in upgrading your yard, find what plants and flowers are native in your area by looking up your gardening zone using Audubon's native plants database. You can always start small to explore the perks and grow from there. For those in warmer climates where water is scarce, xeriscaping is a great option.

While the photo was praised and appreciated, many people warned the OP, with one saying, "Cute but destructive."

"That is very lucky," another user wrote.

"Cute visitor," someone else responded.

"So adorable," a third commented.

