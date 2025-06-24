  • Home Home

Solar panel owners share honest advice after homeowner questions their 2025 value: 'Oh wow, [I] didn't know this'

by Simon Sage
"The right option to go with."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor took to r/bayarea for advice from neighbors on whether to buy solar panels

"I have an electric car + hybrid that I mostly charge at home," wrote the original poster. "Curious which companies I can approach, what is a reasonable cost this year and in general if it's worth getting solar. Any recommendations?"

Solar power is a great way to save money, especially when combined with electric vehicles. Solar energy is among the cheapest ways to access electricity, but plenty of homeowners, like the original poster, are hesitant because of the initial investment costs. 

Luckily, companies like EnergySage have free online tools that can connect homeowners with vetted local installers. In EnergySage's case, the company can help you take advantage of solar Investment Tax Credits of up to $10,000, provided they aren't removed by an act of Congress. It's best to take advantage of those incentives while they're still around. 

On top of providing great home-energy savings in the long run, solar power is a vital tool in reducing household energy emissions

The energy grid relies heavily on dirty energy sources, so the less that homeowners rely on it, the more we can reduce the production of planet-warming gases — which cause global temperatures to rise and increase the length, strength, and likelihood of destructive weather patterns like flooding and droughts

Watch now: Why eliminating the solar tax credit is bad for all of us

Pollution from gas, coal, and oil also contributes to ocean warming and acidification, ice cap melt, and sea-level rise

Avoiding these outcomes is just one more good reason to find a solar installer in your area with the help of EnergySage.  

EnergySage's interactive map can help homeowners find more information on detailed incentives available in their state. 

The Reddit community piled in with loads of great tips. 

"Consider the age of your roof," began the top-voted reply. "If the roof needs replacing before the lifetime of the panels is out, it's a very expensive process to remove the panels in order to replace the roof. And that cost is on you (something the solar panel installers won't mention)." 

The original poster was thankful for the advice and responded, "Oh wow, didn't know this."

"Solar with batteries is the right option to go with if you are on PG&E," said another community member. "They are working with lawmakers to make solar unattractive as it is eating away its business. So it makes sense to get it before the incentives are sunset. I am on NEM2, and I generate enough power to cover my full-year consumption." 

