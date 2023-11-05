Resident perturbed by concerning trend cropping up around their neighborhood: ‘I hate [it] with a passion’

Artificial lawns have been cropping up all over the world, and one Reddit user is starting a discussion about them on the popular online forum.

The user shared a post about the trendy landscape feature on r/britishproblems, writing “[I’m] seeing a huge rise in artificial grass and plants advertised and installed recently … [It’s] casually killing wildlife etc but as long as everything looks Perfect and Instagramable.”

There are many points regarding the debate about installing “fake” or “real” lawns. A recent investigation has revealed that the plastics used in lawns may be a potential carcinogen. The study suggested a linkage between exposure to artificial turf at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia and instances of brain cancer in Phillies players.

It should also be noted that the fake lawns still require watering. Plastic turf tends to retain heat more than a natural alternative, so it can cause severe burns for athletes and children. Regular watering also removes the odorous smell from pet urine, which can become a pertinent stinky issue in the hot summer months.

Another problematic aspect of this landscaping choice is that as the plastic breaks down, it releases toxic forever chemicals into waterways, soil, and our bodies. Those complications aren’t worth the aesthetic value of the lawn, and it’s clear some folks in Britain feel the same way.

Other Reddit users were quick to take to the comment section to point out the major environmental and safety issues associated with artificial lawns and share their disgust.

“I can’t find the words to express my hatred for plastic plants/grass,” one user shared.

“I HATE fake grass with a passion,” wrote another. “If your garden isn’t suitable for a lawn then look for an alternative that at least supports some wildlife e.g. clover, wildflowers or plants in pots. This is the hill I am willing to die on.”

