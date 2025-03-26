Candle lover seeks advice on how to reuse old containers instead of throwing them away: 'Someone would love these for something'

The life of a candle jar doesn't need to burn out after the wax has melted. Some Reddit users on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit have come up with ideas to reuse old glass candle vessels.

The scoop

One Redditor was curious about what to do with old candle jars and posed a question to the members of the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, which is a forum where people discuss ways to reduce their consumption habits.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I burn candles while working at home, but I hate how many glass jars I've trashed. Can they be recycled? Is there any other way to dispose of them in a healthy way?" the Redditor posted.

Some users said that they learned how to make their own candles and use old glass jars as vessels for the new wax. For the less crafty folks, others suggested buying votive candles without containers and placing them in the old jars.

If you have local candlemakers in your area, Reddit users suggested asking them if they need extra vessels for their work. Some users shared that they have done this and received discounts on candle purchases in return. The users also shared a tip: Visit your local farmers market to see if you can connect with candlemakers there.

For those who don't have local candlemakers in their areas, another user suggested looking on Etsy to find sellers who take back vessels.

Other ideas that Reddit users had for the jars included cleaning them out and using them for plants, as glassware, or storage.

How it's helping

Upcycling can put money back into your wallet because it reduces the need to purchase new items, such as Christmas decorations or cups.

Additionally, while many glass jars and bottles are recyclable, glass that breaks cannot be recycled and can end up in landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that only 31.8% of glass was properly recycled in 2018.

Therefore, it can be useful to reuse glass containers so that they don't end up in landfills and become a hazard. Reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills can help lower the amount of toxic chemicals and pollution that leaches into the environment.

What everyone's saying

Users in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit enthusiastically supported each others' suggestions and vouched for the effectiveness of upcycling glass candle jars.

Some were thrilled about learning how to make candles themselves so that they could use candles more sustainably.

"We love the idea of sustainable candle making and are offering to our friends right now with extra jars," one user said.

"Post them on a buy nothing group/marketplace or CL, someone would love these for something," said another.

