Homeowner shares why you've been disposing of broken glass the wrong way: 'It can be very dangerous'

Taking the time to check what items your community recycles is important for keeping dangerous disposables out of landfills.

An Instagram user recently shared an easy, sustainable life hack for getting rid of broken or shattered glass.

The scoop

A user by the name Easy Eco Tips (@easyecotips) on Instagram published a video outlining a sustainable and easy way to get rid of broken glass.

The video shows a man demonstrating the process by dropping a glass on the ground before scooping it up with a broom and pan, wrapping it in a t-shirt, wrapping the shirt in a tape-reinforced plastic bag, and throwing it away.

The video then shows images of several animals who have been cut or injured by broken glass recklessly thrown away into dumpsters or landfills.

"Actually it can be very dangerous for animals and people who can get cut badly," the post read. "The safest way to dispose of broken glass is to wrap it into an old cloth or t-shirt, and then close it well with a plastic bag so it cannot be open, and send it straight to landfill."

How it's working

Generally speaking, broken glass is not recyclable due to being a hazard for waste handlers in recycling facilities, which is why most recycling companies do not accept broken glass.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It can be dangerous to anyone handling it if not disposed of properly, so this hack is meant to provide a safe and easy way to dispose of broken glass without bringing harm to others. Disposing of broken glass in this way provides less danger to workers in landfills.

It is important to note that not all recycling organizations are the same, and taking the time to check what items your community recycles and how to prep those items is important for keeping broken glass and other dangerous disposables out of landfills.

Be sure to check our TCD Guide on smart recycling for more tips on how to recycle like a pro.

🗣️ What confuses you most about recycling protocol?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What people are saying

Most reactions to the original hack seem to question whether it is actually as sustainable or smart as it seems, questioning why broken glass is not recyclable, some alternatives to using t-shirts, and more.

"Omg I never even thought about this," said one commenter.

"I use a paperbag," another suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.