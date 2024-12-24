  • Home Home

Social media users lament disruptive trend taking over major platforms: 'That's pretty much what social media is now'

It's a problem that does more than clog your newsfeed.

by Katie Dupere
Photo Credit: iStock

For better or for worse, social media is an integral part of many people's lives. While social media platforms can be a powerful tool for connecting and exchanging ideas, they are also notorious for toxicity. And that includes being a cesspool for loads of advertisements.

In a recent post on an anti-consumerism subreddit, one user shared an experience on X, formerly Twitter. Spoiler alert: The number of ads was absurd.

Posting a screenshot of their feed that blurs out the content of the ads, the Redditor simply wrote, "I got 5 ads in a row on X."

Photo Credit: Reddit

This particular X user isn't alone in their annoyance over online ads. As the climate crisis worsens, many social media users have been increasingly frustrated by the uptick in ads that encourage excessive consumerism and waste.

"That's pretty much what social media is now," one commenter lamented in response to the post.

"Just close your account and stop using that platform," another Redditor advised.

Watch now: Use every last drop of your favorite beauty products with this hack

While that advice may help curb a portion of the problem, incessant advertisements are a constant both online and in everyday life. The ever-growing presence of ads is a clear marker of the United States' serious overconsumption problem — and it's a problem that does more than clog your newsfeed.

Professional organizers tell The Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times that the average U.S. home contains about 300,000 individual items, from refrigerator magnets to California king beds. It's hard to imagine all those things were worth the purchase price — or the strain on the planet.

And that strain is significant. The World Counts reports, "If everyone lived like Western consumers, we would need five planets to support us." Each item we purchase contributes to environmental pressure, from production-based pollution to overflowing landfills. And every advertisement we see tempts us to buy more, perpetuating a cycle of consumption that leaves an indelible impact on the planet. Consuming thoughtfully and intentionally is essential to breaking this cycle.

🗣️ Do you think kids spend too much time in front of screens?

🔘 Yes — it's rotting their brains 🧠

🔘 No — screens are the future 💻

🔘 There should be a good balance ⚖️

🔘 No idea — I don't have kids 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

While a consumer-minded culture encourages constant purchasing, it's crucial to recognize that we often don't actually need new items. When adding an item to your home and life is necessary, consider thrifting or buying secondhand. These choices significantly reduce pollution and planetary strain, proving that mindful consumption can make a meaningful difference.

Being mindful about what you buy and consume can help you save money, appreciate the items you purchase, and protect the planet. Unfortunately, advertisements won't tell you that.

