Shopper calls out online clothing listing after noticing common deceptive label: '[It] has completely lost its meaning'

For clothing, the term "vintage" typically refers to fashion that is at least 30 years old and made with original, authentic fabrics and sewing techniques.

However, fast fashion brands are haphazardly using the word in misleading marketing campaigns, which is infuriating many shoppers.

In a viral Reddit post to r/depoop, one person called out a clothing company for its loose and inaccurate representation of vintage clothing.

"I hate this trend of saying 'vintage' and not even giving a brand," the original poster wrote. "Esp knowing immediately that this was fast fashion."









Fast fashion is mass-marketed, inexpensive clothing that is produced at a rapid pace to keep up with trends. Its low price points are accompanied by low quality, often at the expense of workers and the environment.

Fast fashion companies are also notorious for their greenwashing campaigns that lead people to believe they care about sustainability when their business models are really based on excess spending and wasteful uses of resources.

If you want to wear true vintage fashion, head to your local thrift shop to browse items produced in the 1990s or earlier. Shopping in thrift stores is a fun way to find unique pieces that aren't available anywhere else and express your style with a throwback from the past.

As an added bonus, vintage clothing produced decades ago is often higher quality than items made today and is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion.

Secondhand shoppers share their thrift store hauls on Reddit when they discover iconic wardrobe additions such as a stunning vintage coat or heirloom jewelry.

These users agreed that fast fashion should not be labeled "vintage" and that brands should more accurately describe what their clothing is.

"Vintage has completely lost its meaning, and it makes me wanna rip my hair out," one Redditor wrote.

"That's not vintage, report it," another commented. "At best, it's retro."

