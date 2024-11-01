Social media user calls out 'nauseating' Buzzfeed marketing campaign: 'I just had to share with people who would understand'

"I usually just ignore them, but this one felt so egregious."

In light of inflation, mounting credit card debt, and rising global temperatures, one social media user was frustrated to see a recent ad encouraging excessive consumption and consumerism.

The Reddit user posted a Buzzfeed ad that promoted impulse buying on Amazon Prime. The original poster wrote, "Absolutely nauseating ad from Buzzfeed, as usual."

Shared in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the Buzzfeed ad read, "36 quirky things to impulse buy before fall Prime Day ends tonight." The caption for the ad goes on to say how fun impulse buying is, especially when things are on sale.

With many Americans struggling with inflated costs of living, credit card debt, and the effects of the climate crisis, it's no wonder the OP was irritated by this ad.

A lot of modern-day marketing implies that self-care means buying things. Unfortunately, it's an easy trap to fall prey to. Ads like this Buzzfeed one are bright, colorful, and tell the reader that buying stuff they don't need is fun.

We all want more fun in our lives, especially if it's only a few clicks away. However, Americans are currently experiencing mounting credit card debt. For the second quarter of 2024, the total credit card balance for Americans was $1.142 trillion, according to LendingTree.

This total is the highest ever recorded since 1999, when the New York Fed began tracking it, and stubborn inflation is contributing to this rise in debt.

The U.S., like everywhere else, is also suffering from rising global temperatures — a problem worsened by excessive consumption.

Increased demand for products requires more burning of dirty fuel to create and ship them. As these items make their way to the landfill, they decompose, releasing even more planet-warming pollution.

Americans could turn to meditation, experiences in nature, and other activities to get some quality self-care. Finding treasures while shopping secondhand and upcycling what we already own can also offer both a similar thrill to buying something new.

Other Redditors were equally disgusted by the Buzzfeed ad. One user commented, "Buzzfeed: 'we are polluting the planet.' Also Buzzfeed: 'mindlessly buy all this junk that will end up polluting the planet.'"

Another user wrote, "Curated lists [are] the big low-effort journalism trend now."

The OP responded: "I usually just ignore them, but this one felt so egregious I just had to share with people who would understand."

