Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting absurd item for sale: 'I really couldn't believe this'

A Redditor and thrift shopper on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit was floored by seeing an old VHS Disney movie being sold for hundreds of dollars.

"I really couldn't believe this," the OP said. They provided an image of the movie, which was 101 Dalmatians and included the ludicrous $299.99 price tag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The history around vintage Disney VHS tapes is a convoluted one, to say the least. A copy of 101 Dalmatians can typically be found for $5-$30. However, some copies randomly sell for thousands.

Commenters theorized that this was likely nefarious or done in hopes that people are naive enough to grossly overpay.

This thrift store, however, may have been confused into thinking the used tape was worth more than it actually was. "No doubt, they're looking at eBay for cues," one user wrote.

"For that price, it'd better come with the dogs or at least the fur coat!" another jokingly said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Price tag mishaps are rare but unfortunate cases that can turn people away from thrifting. In most cases, thrifting is a great way to save money on everyday things while reusing perfectly good items. And in many instances, shoppers have found actually rare and valuable items for fractions of their costs.

The thrifting industry is vital to keeping discarded goods and textiles out of landfills. By taking up thrift shopping as a hobby, you can contribute to a more sustainable economy, reduce demand for fast fashion, and discover unique pieces that reflect your personal style.

And because the items at thrift stores are used, you can save a significant amount of money over time by primarily buying from thrift shops. While occasional pricing errors might occur, they shouldn't overshadow the many benefits that thrifting offers both individuals and the planet.

Redditors were shocked at the price tag.

"WILD," one user commented.

Another said, "It's worth 300 dog hairs."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.