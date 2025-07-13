Lucky collector thrilled after rescuing high-quality items from landfill: 'Nice save'

If you like taking pictures with old-school digital cameras instead of phones, you may want to check out your local landfill or e-waste recycling center. One photography enthusiast shared their lucky find at an e-waste facility and shared it with fellow camera lovers in the r/VintageDigitalCameras subreddit.

What happened?

The Reddit user showed off their haul, which included four name-brand digital cameras that seemed to be in great condition, along with several accessories.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Pulled these from e-waste today. Canon G6 w/ extras, Sony MVC-FD7 and a Canon S2 IS," the original poster said.

"G6 came in the bag with multiple lens attachments, OG manual, charger, apple camera kit (unopened) and a new replacement battery (package says 2013)," they added.

"Nice save! The Canon G series is pretty popular around here, I own a G6 myself and gifted one to a family member, it's very decent," one person commented. "Thankfully all of these are easy to get batteries for still."

"Nice finds, good zoom on that S2IS," another said.

"Where do yall find all this stuff???" someone else asked.

Why is e-waste concerning?

If you can snag electronics from a recycling center, it's actually beneficial to the environment (not to mention your wallet). However, unfortunately, most electronic waste ends up in landfills or is disposed of through informal, often unsafe, recycling processes in developing countries that lack the infrastructure to handle the huge amounts of unwanted gadgets shipped to them.

According to a 2024 report from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, the world generated a record 62 billion kilograms (around 137 billion pounds) of e-waste in 2022, but less than a quarter of that was recycled. When electronics are sent to landfills, toxic heavy metals such as lead, mercury, and cadmium leach into the soil and waterways, posing threats to the environment and wildlife.

And when workers sort through and process e-waste at informal recycling centers, they may be exposed to around 1,000 different chemicals, including lead, that can lead to adverse pregnancy outcomes, neurodevelopmental delays, and reduced lung function, according to the World Health Organization.

E-waste also contributes to significant economic losses, with approximately $57 billion in valuable materials, including iron, copper, and gold, being wasted each year because of improper recycling, per the green tech company Sircel. Some of these materials could be saved for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and computers, for example, helping companies reduce labor and production costs.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Many e-waste recycling nonprofits have emerged in recent years to address the growing pollution issues, and researchers have even figured out how to turn old smartphones into mini data centers for just $9 each.

Major retailers, including Best Buy, Apple, and Target, also offer recycling and trade-in programs that allow customers to receive cash back or store credit for their old electronics.

What else is being done about e-waste?

The startup Trashie can help you recycle unwanted gadgets with its Tech Take Back Box, which allows users to send in old phones, laptops, and tech accessories for perks such as food delivery credits and movie tickets.

Whether you want to make money on old gadgets by selling or trading them in, or decide to donate them, you'll be helping keep e-waste out of landfills and putting more money in your pocket.

