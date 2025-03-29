Shopper makes jaw-dropping discovery after opening up VHS tape purchased at thrift store: 'That's awesome'

"This feels like I have come full circle."

Thrift shopping is fun in its own right, as frugal buyers search for unique or vintage items that are no longer made. Add in the possibility of bonus cash, and the activity's appeal reaches another level.

That's what one secondhand shopper proved when they revealed a fabulous find within a purchase they'd made in the name of reliving childhood memories.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Bought some Disney VHS tapes for the nostalgia factor and ended up finding $170 that hasn't circulated since the early '90s," the poster wrote. "Some of the bills are crisp and brand new! I think I found someone's birthday money."

Thrifting, of course, will save you money on everyday necessities. You can also discover rare and valuable items that cost a fraction of what you'd willingly hand over.

In some particularly noteworthy cases, shoppers have landed a gold ring, appliance accessories, a gift card that was hidden in a jewelry grab bag, a food processor, and a snow globe. Cash is occasionally tucked away in certain items, too — one thrifter pulled $600 from the secret compartment of a belt.

So, put on your detective hat the next time you explore a thrift store. Pick up containers with assorted objects, open drawers, and check zippers.

And, most importantly, make sure you do the same before you sell or donate your own old stuff, which keeps it out of the landfill and gives others the chance to save and make the most out of what you no longer need.

"Somewhere I had $50 in a high school graduation card stuck in a copy of the Goblet of Fire," one Redditor wrote. "This feels like I have come full circle."

Someone else added, "Dude I lost 100 dollars as a kid cause I forgot where I hid it."

"That's awesome," a third user said. "I'd hang onto those if they're in good shape… some collector value there."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.