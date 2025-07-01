Gardener shares clever method for reusing empty coffee containers: 'Omg what a cute idea'

Vibrant decor is a brilliant way to add life to your home. One gardener on TikTok, Queenkyloo (@queenkyloo), shared a pristine example of how to do this with recyclable items you already have lying around the house.

"She's so cutesy," the creator wrote in the caption.

The scoop

To achieve this pop of color, the gardener was drawn to a used ground coffee container with splashes of yellow and red. She then drilled a hole in the bottom of the container and used the lid as a plant saucer.

"POV: Your new obsession is recycled coffee canisters as pots," she wrote in the video. Her happy plant looked remarkable in the canister, soaking up the sun peeking through the window.

She also explained that while she does this with other coffee canisters, this is the first one where she left the label on because she loved the design.

How it's helping

Ideas like these are more than just decorative elements to spruce up your home; they help secure the circular economy and can save you on buying pricey decorative plant pots.

In a hyper-consumer, throw-away culture empowered by single-use plastics, waste permeates nearly every facet of life. The coffee industry is no exception. A morning ritual of enjoying a cup of coffee can contribute to the whopping 23 million tons of garbage annually.

Beyond just coffee, plastic containers can hold staple pantry items, which can help reduce waste. Business Waste estimates that the world produces around 430 million tons of plastic waste each year, with a large chunk of 22% being littered and ending up in oceans, rivers, and lakes.

A lot of plastics can not be recycled due to complex recycling processes, thus they find their way back to landfills where they contribute to mass air, water, and soil degradation, harmful to wildlife and humans.

The alternative seems clear: Reuse containers as much as possible. With a wealth of creative ways to do this online, it is becoming easy to turn your home into a sustainable oasis. As a bonus, you can save money on needed items by sourcing a thrifty alternative.

What everyone's saying

The hack received dozens of comments praising the gardener for such a creative use of reusing.

"Omg what a cute idea," wrote one TikToker.

Another explained how they do this often in their country: "Lol, that's how they do it in my country, use everything as plant pots."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



