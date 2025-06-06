Farmers make remarkable breakthrough that could revolutionize coffee industry: 'We've taken control'

In a breakthrough for both farming and forest conservation, coffee growers in Ethiopia have discovered a way to boost their incomes while helping reforest thousands of acres of endangered woodland — all by changing how they grow and process their beans.

Led by the nonprofit Farm Africa, the Coffee for Conservation project trained over 4,000 farmers on climate-smart techniques for sustainable coffee production. As reported by the Good News Network, the approach was wildly successful, with more than 5,000 acres of forest reforested, 300,000 seedlings planted, and local incomes boosted by 45%.

This is one example of how to tackle a major challenge in agriculture: growing profitable crops without harming ecosystems.

Coffee, unlike many monocrops, can thrive in natural forests. But in recent decades, growing demand has led to deforestation in Ethiopia, where coffee makes up a quarter of export earnings and supports the livelihoods of 15 million people.

Between 2021 and 2024, Farm Africa worked with 19 community forest cooperatives to show farmers how to grow fast-growing trees for fuel, produce bamboo drying mats locally, and switch to energy-efficient stoves.

These innovations reduced the need to cut native trees while decreasing pollution tied to harvesting, transporting, and burning wood — which ultimately benefits the local community by reducing air pollution linked to health issues such as respiratory illnesses.

By the end of the program, 66% of homes had adopted cleaner stoves, 76% of participants were using climate-smart farming practices (up from 49%), and total farm income had increased by 280%, adjusted for inflation. Export-quality coffee grown in the region rose by 73%, and specialty-grade beans were up 20% from 2021.

Even more importantly, families began taking control of their own supply chains. "Now we've taken control and are the ones negotiating and determining the coffee prices," said Abde Musa, a member of the Abdi Bori forest management cooperative.

This win-win solution for people and the planet demonstrates how smart agriculture can tackle pollution and food system inequities at once.

The program also aligns with the goals of organizations such as Regrow Ag and ReFED, which are working to build more sustainable farming systems that protect natural resources while improving health and livelihoods.

As climate threats grow and food demand rises, projects such as Coffee for Conservation offer hope for farms to become more resilient, forests to grow back stronger, and communities to thrive while protecting their incomes and local ecosystems.

It's also a reminder that even your morning coffee can support cleaner, fairer food systems when it's grown the right way.

