Need a new AC this summer? Here's how to collect $8,000 in government incentives for an ultra-efficient model

If you're ready to upgrade, it's better to jump on the savings while they're available.

Summer is now in full swing, and an efficient air conditioner is a must-have to beat the heat. Luckily, there are a few ways to save big bucks on these necessary upgrades.

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate (HEAR) Program can provide up to $8,000 in rebates on qualifying energy-efficient systems. By opting for a heat pump, you'll even get to save money on monthly utility bills for winter heating as well.

Better still, it's easy to find qualified local installers. Mitsubishi has a free online tool that can connect homeowners with HVAC professionals who can quickly get a home hooked up with a heat pump.

Heat pumps work just like air conditioners, except they can also work in reverse. Air conditioners have a closed loop of tubing containing a coolant gas. That loop circulates between inside and outside, continually moving heat out of one area and into another.

In the summer, heat pumps haul heat out of the home and dump it outside. In the winter, they collect heat from the air outside and bring it in. (Yes, there's still some heat in the air in cold winters!)

These systems are much more efficient than gas heating, which, in addition to being more expensive, produces harmful pollution in the home. Gas heaters can also be a safety risk if not maintained properly.

Most importantly, heat pumps help reduce home energy emissions. These are a significant source of atmospheric pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns. This includes floods and droughts, which are causing a home insurance crisis.

If you're ready to upgrade to a heat pump, be sure to get a consultation with a Mitsubishi-certified HVAC installer. Considering federal rebates are expiring this year, it's better to jump on the savings while they're available.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.