The 'Big Beautiful Bill' just slashed clean energy incentives — but many Americans can snag $5,000 for a heat pump if they act quickly

Several states are stepping up to fill the void, and if you act quickly, you may be able to snag an extra $5,000.

The "Big Beautiful Bill," signed into law on July 4, slashed many clean energy incentives that had been helping Americans make money-saving upgrades to their homes — but there are still great deals out there if you know where to look.

Several states are stepping up to fill the void, and you may be able to snag an extra $5,000 for one of the most coveted next-gen devices around: a highly efficient heat pump that can heat your home in the winter and cool your house in the summer.

What's happening?

With federal 30% tax credits for many green home improvement projects (with limits depending on the project) set to wrap at the end of 2025, certain states are introducing exciting rebate programs aimed at tackling household pollution and rising utility bills in one blow.

For example, California just relaunched the extremely popular TECH Clean California rebate program, meaning homeowners may be able to claim up to an extra $5,000 toward certain heat pumps in addition to the federal credits.

Even if you're not in the Golden State, your area's local government may offer further reductions.

Why get a heat pump?

Heat pumps can be up to five times more energy-efficient than gas boilers and are a win-win-win solution — good for your health, your wallet, and the planet, which is warming at an accelerated rate primarily due to the burning of dirty fuels.

U.S.-based manufacturer Harvest, which was launched by engineers and self-described "energy nerds" Jane Melia and Pierre Delforge, estimates that upgrading to its heat pump and thermal battery system could lower emissions connected to millions of annual premature deaths by a whopping 90%.

What's more, Harvest's integrated heating, cooling, and hot water system can help homeowners reduce their energy bills by more than 30%.

What heat pump incentives are available to me?

For a limited time, Americans can stack certain state and local incentives and rebates with the federal tax credit to maximize their heat pump installation costs and long-term savings. The type of incentives you qualify for will depend on which type of heat pump you install.

In California, it will also depend on whether you choose to electrify your entire home through the Energy Smart Homes Program.

Additionally, the last time the state launched its TECH Clean program, demand was so high the initiative was only around for a few months. If you act sooner rather than later, you could get nearly 50% of Harvest's costs covered by incentives.

When you add everything up, that could mean tens of thousands of dollars in savings to nab some of the world's smartest heating, cooling, and water heating equipment. If you're not sure which system is best for you, Harvest can help walk you through the process.

Other resources for finding incentives

Energy Star's Rebate Finder and the nonprofit Rewiring America's Inflation Reduction Act savings tax calculator are some additional resources that can help you stay in the know — and help you electrify your home in a wallet-friendly manner before some of these incentives run out.

Bottom line: Sorting through which incentives are available to you and for how long doesn't have to be complicated, and Harvest is at the forefront of connecting homeowners with some of the greenest and most innovative tech around.

