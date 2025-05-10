HVAC techs masterfully debunk common myths about next-gen heat pumps: 'We've entered a new age with this technology'

"It will pay for itself in less than 4 years."

Two technicians debunked common myths about heat pumps in a YouTube video. Produced by Matt Risinger — who hosts The Build Show and helps people update their homes — the clip featured Dave Hazel of Mitsubishi and discussed the performance of heat pumps in cold conditions.

"The industry has had a lot of opinions about these types of machines, but it looks like we've entered a new age with this technology," Risinger shared.

While some believe heat pumps do not function in cold weather, Hazel explained the systems operate at full capacity down to minus-5 degrees Fahrenheit. The systems can still reach about 87% capacity at minus-13 degrees and run down to minus-20 degrees.

Heat pumps do not run as efficiently in cold conditions as warm conditions, but Risinger demonstrated that the units operate normally in cold climates such as Boston, where they filmed the video and it was about 40 degrees.



Risinger pointed out that some people — including himself previously — believe heat pumps produce air that isn't as warm as that from other mechanisms. However, heat pumps output air measuring about 115 to 118 degrees, according to Hazel, and these temperatures are more than sufficient to keep a home at 70 to 72 degrees.

Heat pumps can also reduce your electricity use for heating up to 75%, according to the Department of Energy. These systems can save you up to $1,000 annually on energy bills since heating your home is responsible for a large portion of these bills, and you may be eligible for a tax credit by installing one.

Upgrading to a heat pump not only saves money but also benefits the environment. Heat pumps burn less dirty energy than furnaces and other systems since they are more efficient and use less electricity. If you need help finding a great price or installer, check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to compare quotes.

Homeowners shared their experiences with heat pumps in the video's comments.

"It will pay for itself in less than 4 years because we're paying about $1,200/year in electricity now, and we were paying over $6,000/year," one person shared.

"We pay $2-300 less a month for electricity than a lot of our neighbors, it didn't take too many years to recoup," another commented.

