HVAC installers reveal the next-gen air conditioning tech taking over homes struggling with extreme heat: 'Sales are up 30%'

In San Diego, heat pump sales are increasing as homeowners face rising temperatures. According to a report by KGTV, HVAC installers have been replacing outdated technology with upgraded, more energy-efficient heat pumps.

"Heat pump sales are up 30% in coastal areas," Mackinley Men, a HVAC installation manager at Bill Howe, told ABC 10News.

Compared to traditional HVAC systems that run on dirty energy, heat pumps are two to three times more efficient, according to Rewiring America.

"This is gonna be a heat pump system, so your outdoor unit is gonna take care of your heating and cooling, which is gonna help with the energy bills, and then also, we're taking away the gas aspects of it," Men explained to ABC 10News.

Supplying heat to your home takes up a major portion of your household's energy bills. As a result, optimizing your HVAC system is one of the best ways to reduce your home energy bills while reducing your household's pollution.

For homeowners with outdated AC units, upgrading to a heat pump is actually more cost-effective than fixing their existing unit. For example, California homeowner Alex Dam told ABC 10News that he was surprised to find out that upgrading his 16-year-old system with a brand new heat pump was "a fraction of the cost" it would've cost to replace his old system.

Plus, with tax credits and rebates, homeowners can save even more on upfront installation costs. With the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill, numerous Inflation Reduction Act tax credits will be eliminated by the end of 2025. However, homeowners can still take advantage of heat pump rebates, potentially saving thousands of dollars down the line.

For homeowners looking to upgrade their HVAC system, Mitsubishi has a trusted network of professionals that can connect you with vetted installers.

In areas like San Diego, where residents have been dealing with extreme heat, upgrading to an energy-efficient heat pump is a game changer.

"I don't think I could have made a better decision," Dam said. "I hear the stories about August and September, where it's just almost impossible to get someone out."

