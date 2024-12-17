Futuristic home heating system stuns experts with outstanding efficiency in sub-zero temperatures: 'Lower bills while maintaining comfort'

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, it can save you about $300 a year.

As temperatures plummet, your electricity bill rises, but what if there was a way to keep your home warm while saving money? Modern heat pumps could be the answer.

According to The Washington Post, the latest technology in heat pumps is working better in cold climates than the original ones were. The U.S. Department of Energy held a contest for cold-weather heat pumps with the hopes of commercializing them this year.

Carrier took part in the contest and developed a heat pump that can work in zero-degree weather. The company tested it in Syracuse, New York.

Another difference between a regular heat pump and a cold-weather one is that it is powered by an inverter, which allows for multiple speeds and produces different temperatures.



Lacey Tan, manager for carbon-free buildings at energy think tank RMI, said: "Cold climate heat pumps can lower bills while maintaining comfort in very low temperatures."

Carrier also wants to install these cold weather heat pumps in new homes, which will also be better insulated, increasing their efficiency.

If you want to install a heat pump in your home, the Inflation Reduction Act has incentives to help you. Homeowners can get $2,000 in tax credits; low-income households can get a rebate of up to $8,000.

Unfortunately, the future of these benefits is uncertain because, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, President-elect Donald Trump wants to eliminate these credits. It will take a vote from Congress to do so, though.

EnergySage also makes it easy to install a heat pump in your home. The energy company's Heat Pump Marketplace works like searching for flight deals where you can see the vetted providers in your area.

Heat pumps work more efficiently than a traditional HVAC system, saving money on your electricity bills — according to the U.S. Department of Energy, it can save you about $300 a year.









Additionally, heat pumps don't create warm air. They work by transferring the air, so you don't have to rely on dirty energy sources to heat your home, which will lower the amount of polluting gases released. Installing a heat pump is an investment in your future and the planet's.

