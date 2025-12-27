Before-and-after photos of baffling home remodel spark outrage: 'This is so bad that it's almost an accomplishment'

A user on the r/McMansionHell subreddit posted a newly-renovated ranch home that really didn't need any improvement. The 70s-style ranch reportedly received a second-floor addition in 2023.

However, comparing the original structure to the new build's interior and exteriors tells a different story, as there was much more than just a second floor added, as seen in the before-and-after.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



This sparked some hilarious reactions on the post about the McMansion and not only how unnecessary these additions were, but how they completely changed the vibe of the original layout into something far fancier than it was before.

"The facade is one of the worst I've seen and I wanted to get everyone's opinion on it. The fact they added the turret and the double gable is just funny to me. It can be yours for just under 1.6 million dollars!" the description under the post read, mocking add-ons as unneeded.

An interior view of the space was also shown, displaying the high ceiling with fully visible wood beams that appear more like attachments than parts of the home.

"This is so bad that it's almost an accomplishment. A triumph of bad design and worse decisions over aesthetics," one user commented under the post.

"This is part of why there is a housing shortage," another user commented.

But not only are these so-called McMansions hilarious examples of tasteless home "improvements, " but they are also a waste of materials that are used to further a housing agenda that prioritizes aesthetic over function. The reason these McMansions are mocked and generally disliked is that their presence typically pushes new homeowners out of neighborhoods that should be affordable or appealing, but are not due to lower satisfaction and incredibly high costs.

These huge homes require far more energy and materials to build than they would otherwise, contributing to a shortage of materials for the housing market at large, which only drives up home prices further. The excessive accumulation of materials also encourages and emboldens a consumerist mindset, making the creation and spread of waste seem more socially acceptable.

The best way to counteract the impact of these McMansions in your neighborhood is to invest in eco-friendly, energy-efficient home upgrades, such as solar panels and heat pumps. Making anti-consumerist habits part of your daily life can also help reduce the impact of excessive, wasteful social norms, such as shopping at thrift stores and buying only what you need.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.