Family sparks outrage after sharing mind-boggling holiday tradition: 'This looks like a ... nightmare'

There is nothing like the family fun of holiday food, gifts, and games — unless it hurts the planet. This Reddit post shows a giant ball made of loads of Saran Wrap. Based on the title, this wasteful use of plastic is the basis of the Saran Wrap game played at Christmas.

So, what is the Saran Wrap game? It's a Christmas game that involves hiding small gifts in a giant ball of Saran Wrap. Unfortunately, you may need one to five boxes of the stuff to create the ball. Because all those fingers touch the plastic, reusing it to wrap food may not be sanitary.

This game may be fun, but it is very wasteful, as plastic is one of the most harmful materials sitting in landfills and oceans. When the discarded material is thrown into the environment, animals may suffocate, mistake it for food, or become entangled. As it slowly breaks down, which may take 20 to 500 years, plastic can leach toxins into the soil and groundwater.

Floating plastics are also responsible for transporting invasive alien species — harmful organisms, plants, or animals — into places outside their normal range. With over 12.1 million tons of land-based plastic getting into oceans, according to Earth.org, it's easier than ever for them to carry these harmful elements.

If this game is a must at your holiday gatherings, you can be responsible by handling the plastic carefully and avoiding getting food on it. If you keep that used Saran Wrap clean and dry, you can later recycle it at most centers.

However, as one commenter suggested, there are more ecological ways to play the game: "Wouldn't it be more useful to use wrapping paper? It's more sustainable and you can't see whats inside."

The game annoyed some Redditors, while others admitted it was a tradition.

Comments ranged from "disgusting" to "yuck."

One person admitted: "This is the version I used to play but I stopped because of the huge waste of plastic wrap. It's really fun though." Another quipped, "This looks like a sensory nightmare."

