Shopper thrilled after discovering luxury item in bin at Goodwill: 'It was meant to be'

It's a unique thrill when you uncover a gem at the thrift store. Sometimes it takes a lot of patience and a keen eye, but the payoff can be more than worth it.

That's what one Redditor learned when they discovered a valuable Ralph Lauren sweater at the Goodwill Bins for just 50 cents. The user posted a photo of them wearing the designer item in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The sweater was brown wool with a golden retriever design on the front, and they said they were "stoked" to find it. Ralph Lauren wool sweaters typically sell for $100-$300 new or on resale sites.

Commenters congratulated the poster on the exceptional find and shared their jealousy.

"It was meant to be!" one user commented.

"Manifesting this find in my future," another said.

"Now THAT'S a steal! So awesome when a great item is found," another user commented.

Getting into the habit of shopping at thrift stores for your clothes and everyday necessities has many benefits. You'll save money and also have the chance to discover rare and valuable items at great discounts.

Thrifting is also wonderful for the environment. It's always best to use what you have or buy something secondhand before buying new. This lessens the demand for new production of cheap fast fashion and plastic home decor.

Donating to thrift stores instead of throwing things away also keeps billions of pounds of goods out of landfills every year. This helps address the pollution of landfill gas, a half-methane and half-carbon dioxide byproduct that is released into the atmosphere as materials decompose.

Landfills accounted for approximately 14.4% of human-related methane pollution in 2022, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Every item donated or diverted from a landfill can help lower that number and contribute to a cleaner environment.

For more tips on shopping at thrift stores, check out this guide.

