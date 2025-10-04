Gardener shares simple hack for thriving plants: 'Who knew?'

The homesteaders at Oscoca Farms (@oscocafarms) had a great tip for keeping sweet potatoes healthy in the garden.

The scoop

"See companion planting in action!" they wrote in the video caption.

They went on to describe how planting radishes next to sweet potatoes provides loads of benefits. Radishes break up the soil that they share with other plants, which means sweet potatoes don't have to spend as much energy growing roots.

It was also clear that the radish leaves above the surface were attracting bugs that would otherwise eat the sweet potatoes. Other gardeners have vouched for the ability of radishes to attract aphids.

Oscoca Farms has had equal luck using radishes to protect squash plants.

How it's helping

This is yet another example of how it's possible to treat pests in a garden without the use of harsh chemicals. An all-natural garden keeps food free from chemicals that can damage gut bacteria, contribute to cancer risks, and increase the risk of heart disease if ingested.

Worse still, the runoff of pesticides can cause significant damage to local ecosystems and still find its way into human food supply chains.

Growing your own food is a great way to save a few bucks at the grocery store and get produce that's a little fresher and more nutritious. With fewer miles to travel, that home-grown food also requires less transportation. Transportation accounts for roughly 20% of a food item's pollution.

By keeping it local, you can help tamp that pollution down and reduce the severity of extreme weather events like floods and droughts. Those disasters are a major driver in cranking up prices at the grocery store.

What everyone's saying

Oscoca Farms followers were keen to try planting radishes around their sweet potatoes to provide all-natural pest control.

"Great idea! I will do that from now on!" said one community member.

"Who knew radishes were so amazing!" replied another.

