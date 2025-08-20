Gardener reveals simple hack to keep pests off your plants: 'Natural defense'

This fast-growing root vegetable can make a big impact in your garden.

The scoop

You may not like to eat radishes, but they can be incredibly helpful if you plant them in your garden.

TikToker and homesteader oscocafarms (@oscocafarms) explained why she grows radishes alongside her squash.

"Companion planting is your natural defense against pests!" she said in the caption.

Radishes grow very quickly — some can be ready to harvest in as little as one month. As they grow, radishes act as a trap crop, keeping garden pests off other important produce.

Once they're grown, you can roast, pickle, or even eat the radishes raw. If you're not rad for how radishes taste, they're nutrient-rich and make an excellent addition to soil and compost.

How it's helping

Pollinators love radishes, and your plants love pollinators. It's a win-win.

"I just did the area on the outside of my squash and my zucchini and a little on that side too, but as you can see, it really draws in the pollinators to your garden once it goes to flower," she says.

Plants rely on pollinators to help them reproduce. Without bees, butterflies, beetles, and other pollinators, we'd lose one-third of global crop production.

Some garden bugs are the best — others eat away at our precious produce. Radishes and other "trap plants" lure the bad bugs in, keeping them away from the other plants. Trap plants are an easy and effective way to manage pests without the use of dangerous pesticides.

Bad bugs, good bugs, companion plants, pesticides — growing your own food can feel overwhelming, but the benefits far outweigh any drawbacks.

Growing your own food not only allows you to enjoy nutritious, chemical-free fruits and veggies right from your own garden, but it can make you happier and healthier, too.

People who garden experience lower levels of stress and depression, increased feelings of belonging, and a lowered risk of diseases like diabetes, dementia, and some cancers.

What everyone's saying

Commenters had no idea just how radical radishes are.

One user exclaimed: "I love seeing all of the pollinators buzzing around!"

"My parents did organic gardening," another viewer said. "Companion plants they used Raised beds too."

"Looks awesome," a third chimed in.

