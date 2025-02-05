Shopper calls out popular fashion companies for significant and disappointing industry trend: 'I've never had good success with it'

Shopping has become an increasingly stressful experience for many people. A common complaint is the flimsy nature of the average article of clothing. One Redditor explained that they went to multiple stores but couldn't find quality garments. As a result, they posed the question, "Where do you guys buy your clothes?"

Despite seeing average prices of $40 to $50 for tops at stores such as Windsor, Francesca's, American Eagle, Forever 21, and Aerie, the original poster said that they encountered tops "made of that thin, cheap material." They acknowledged that these brands qualify as fast fashion, known for producing large quantities of clothing in a short period while often sacrificing craftsmanship.

However, they said that they "used to be able to at least find one or two things that were decent." The OP isn't alone in this frustrating experience.

One empathetic shopper stated: "I have some clothes I bought at H&M like three years ago that are still good. I bought some this summer and they're already falling apart." Someone else agreed: "Everything has gotten worse and more expensive."

Fast fashion is also horrible for the planet. A staggering amount of clothing sits in landfills, producing potent planet-warming gases such as methane, as consumers toss items at a higher rate than ever before.

The good news is that there are plenty of more sustainable options — and that's true even if you find thrifting too time-consuming like the OP. For instance, Girlfriend Collective sells activewear containing recycled materials. DoneGood's "ethical marketplace" can even help you shop for brands that align with your values.

However, if you have a bit more time, don't rule out thrifting. One person was lucky enough to find a leather and fur-trimmed vintage coat for $8.49, while another scored a Coach bag for $15.

"Look into a capsule wardrobe. Buy high-quality staple pieces while they are on sale. Look for natural fabrics or at [least] a high count of natural fabric," one commenter recommended.

Another said: "I rarely do online shopping because I've never had good success with it. Fit is king and with online shopping you can't try it on before you buy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



