Passerby thrilled after discovering unique items left out on neighborhood curb: 'My best find to date'

Thrifting is a great way to score deals on rare or unique items, but sometimes, you can score eclectic treasures for free.

One lucky treasure hunter stumbled upon a one-of-a-kind pendant chandelier that their neighbor was throwing out. The thrifter shared their newly acquired find to the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum.

"Hauled from the curb," the thrifter shared, showing off the unique three-light pendant chandelier they had taken off their neighbor's hands. The ceramic pendants feature what one commenter identified as "Pueblo pottery," a style characterized by geometric, floral, and animal motifs, created by the Indigenous Pueblo people in the Southwestern United States.

The commenter noted that the Pueblo signature style adds to the item's value, as authentic Pueblo pottery is highly sought after as a collector's item.

"I think it's my best find to date," the original poster said. "It's in near perfect condition."

This unexpected find demonstrates how treasures are often discarded on the streets and headed for the landfill. These still-functional items and pieces of furniture, which are offered for free on the curb, are an excellent way to revamp or stock your home without spending a dime. In return, you help divert fully functional household goods from wasting away in landfills.

Thrift stores are not free, but they do offer low-cost options for everyday household necessities.

Thrift shoppers have found expensive fashion pieces, rare items, vintage memorabilia, and quality furniture pieces at discounted rates. With these deals, thrifters can stretch their budgets while saving money — and sometimes make a profit on their finds.

"Amazing find! I hope you share what they look like all lit up!" one commenter said.

"I'm glad you saved them from the trash," another user wrote.

"This is so cool," a third user added.

