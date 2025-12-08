Shopper shares photo of lucky discovery inside 'random box' at thrift store: 'Probably my best find'

Never knowing what you might discover at the thrift store is one of the many joys of thrifting. However, if you aren't looking inside items while shopping, you could be missing out on something amazing.

One Redditor remembered to check inside a random box they came across at their Goodwill outlet and shared a photo of what they found in the r/GoodwillBins subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The box they opened had several older video games inside, including Castlevania. The poster wrote, "Always check inside random boxes in the bins. Probably my best find regarding video games at the bins."

It just goes to show that it pays off when you carefully check items you've found at the thrift store.

People who have made it a habit to check every pocket, drawer, box, and hidden nook have discovered cash and other valuables. While shopping at the thrift store saves you money as you pay much less for everyday items than the retail prices, checking for hidden valuables might actually earn you some cash, which would be a significant boon in a time when people are increasingly worried about day-to-day living costs.

However, even if you don't find a group of vintage video games or cash hiding in a purse pocket, you might still come across something valuable in your local thrift shop if you look hard enough. Whether it's an expensive appliance you've been dying to own or brand-name clothing that retails at a ridiculous price, people sometimes discover their personal white whales hiding in a bin, for a price they can afford.

While thrifting benefits those doing it, it also benefits the environment, as any product purchased at a thrift store is saved from wasting away in an already crowded landfill. This reduces the amount of carbon emissions released into the atmosphere that contribute to overheating the planet, leading to a cleaner and cooler environment for us all.

As for this Redditor's phenomenal find, other Reddit users were excited to share in the poster's joy and talk about their own hidden thrift store discoveries.

"I found a small pouch no one wanted and in it was 8 switch games. My kids were stoked lol," one user commented.

Another Redditor added, "No better feeling at the bins than opening a box and finding Nintendo cartridges."

