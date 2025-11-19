Shopper thrilled after finding quality vintage item for cheap price at estate sale: 'I've always wanted'

A Reddit user found every bookworm's dream shelf for an incredibly low price.

They posted a picture of a beautiful wooden shelf that they found at an estate sale in r/ThriftStoreFinds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The bookshelf looks like it was plucked from an aesthetic, academic Pinterest board. Its sturdy-looking wooden frame hosts a variety of books and other valuable items.

"Early 1900s oak Gunn Sectional Bookcase," the original poster wrote in the post's title. "Paid $35 after tax - they sell for quite a bit more than that!"

They continued in a comment: "Found on 50% off day at an independent estate sale. I've always wanted a barrister's bookcase and was a little surprised I found this."

One person commented that this shelf goes for $350. Another Reddit user said they were built to be easily transported out of a building in a fire. Suffice to say, this was a spectacular find.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

If you look around your neighborhood, you might find an estate sale of your own. Those and thrift stores are great places to dig for gems that could become cherished furniture pieces in your home.

Secondhand shopping can also help you find clothes, home decor, and other essential items for low prices. You can even stumble upon antique or vintage treasures that are truly one of a kind.

Buying secondhand could reduce the amount of furniture that makes its way into landfills every year as well.

According to Green America, many new furniture pieces are made with unsafe and polluting materials. Unlike the OP's bookshelf from the 1900s, newer wood-style furniture is usually made of particle board. This material is made of sawdust and wood chips and can't be recycled.

That means this newer furniture is destined for landfills. And among other things, the formaldehyde that's sometimes found in furniture glues and adhesives can pollute landfills and surrounding ecosystems.

Buying well-crafted furniture secondhand can reduce that pollution, and well-crafted furniture is usually easier to repair. Repairing your furniture can save you even more money and allow you to appreciate that furniture for years to come.

Several people shared the OP's joy in the comments.

"This beats an Ikea any day," a Reddit user wrote.

"So jealous, that's a beautiful light wood one as well and such a bargain!" another person exclaimed.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.