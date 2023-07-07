Instagrammer shares incredibly simple hack for making use of herbs after they’ve wilted: ‘What a genius idea’

Once the tray is frozen, the cubes can be used to spice up your food.

An Instagram reel posted by Kathryn Kellogg (@going.zero.waste) shows viewers how to use wilted herbs instead of throwing them out.

“And don’t worry, we’ll use those lemon peels next week,” Kellog says, referring to the lemons used in her formula.

In the short video, Kellogg shows how to chop up those not-so-fresh looking herbs and place them in an ice cube tray, squeezing some lemon into the trays along with some olive oil or water, plus some cilantro, and then placing them in the freezer.

Kellogg saves the lime in a glass jar for later use. Once the tray is frozen, the cubes can be used to spice up your food. This hack can play a major role in cutting back on food waste.

A report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recently illuminated the magnitude of food waste worldwide. People threw away almost a billion tons of food in 2019, which is about 17% of all the food they bought.

Meanwhile, 663 million people around the world are malnourished.

But there’s another reason food waste is problematic: 10% of all planet-warming gases come from the production of food that is never consumed.

According to Clementine O’Connor, a food systems expert from UNEP: “An important finding of the study is that household per capita food waste is broadly similar across country income groups (as defined by the World Bank), suggesting that action on food waste is equally relevant in high and middle-income countries.”

Food-saving hacks like the one in the Instagram reel can go a long way for the sake of people and the planet.

Instagram users had plenty to say about the hack.

“I always have fresh herbs on my balcony in summer and harvest them a lot,” one commenter said.

“What a genius idea!” another added.

One asked: “Would basil hold up with this approach?” to which Kellog answered, “Yes! Chiffonade it and freeze it in whatever you want.”

Indeed, there are numerous ways to save your wilted herbs and it can be well worth the effort.

