Pedestrian calls out drivers after dangerous trend puts cyclists at risk: '[This] is lazy and maddening'

A Redditor recently demonstrated that San Francisco's claim to 41 miles of protected bike lanes functions a lot better in theory than in reality.

They reshared a post from the r/sanfrancisco subreddit onto an anticar subreddit, showing multiple drivers using the "protected" lanes for parking.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their post referenced the 41 miles figure and illustrated the ineffectiveness of such safety measures if drivers don't respect them.

Protected bike lanes are theoretically a great asset for drivers and riders alike. Instead of sharing real estate on the road, both parties can have their own space and enjoy a lower risk of collisions.

The numbers back it up, with a University of Colorado Denver and University of New Mexico study showing that protected and separated lanes can reduce serious injuries by an average of 50%.

That is, of course, if drivers don't instead opt to use them as overflow parking or illegal shortcuts out of traffic. Those maneuvers are not only inconvenient for bikers; they can also become dangerous when drivers impede bike traffic or their parking offers no space for bikers to go.

Those behaviors can cause bikers and would-be bikers to become disillusioned. That stands in the way of the positive impacts of biking, from enjoying exercise benefits to reducing individual pollution contributions, lowering traffic congestion, saving money, and cutting down on traffic noise.

Unfortunately, San Francisco is far from the only place dealing with selfish driver behavior. Drivers have been spotted illegally maneuvering through bike lanes in New York City and parking in the middle of designated biking areas in Germany.

It is heartening to see some cities take action against offenders, as Pittsburgh recently did.

When it comes to San Francisco, commenters on Reddit were less optimistic about that coming to pass.

After a user suggested that residents "let the shady tow companies take care of this," the original poster claimed that "as a matter of policy, the San Francisco MTA neither tickets or tows for bike lane blocking."

Another Redditor called out the city for "flimsy plastic poles," a lack of "a real physical barrier," and the use of paint to create a barrier

"SF's approach to bike lanes is lazy and maddening," they asserted.

