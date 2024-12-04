Dashcam footage catches selfish driver racing through safety zones: 'Court doesn't touch those guys'

A biking Redditor captured one selfish driver taking the idea of giving space to a cyclist too far while ignoring every other rule in the book.

Posting in an anti-car subreddit, the Redditor shared dashcam footage of a truck speeding by them on the wrong side of the road.

The post began with the phrase "this is why I hate cars," as the user indicated the incident occurred in a 30 mph zone in the Seattle area.

In the video, the truck flies by at likely twice the speed limit on the far left side of the road. "At least he gave me ample room," the Redditor quipped. The video cuts out as the truck's brake lights go on. We can only hope there were no accidents from there.

The title of their post alluded to "MKHB," which is a reference to tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD. While Brownlee's electric vehicle reviews often come up in The Cool Down's Clean Machines newsletter, the reference points to the fact he was once embroiled in controversy after one of his videos appeared to show him driving 95 mph in a 35 mph zone.

In any case, the driver's inconsiderate behavior in cruising on the wrong side of the road is dangerous for cyclists, pedestrians, and other drivers. With no sidewalks or bike lanes and a limited shoulder on this specific road, it's even more reckless.

It can lead to especially dangerous situations for riders biking in the other direction if the car doesn't spot them. They could end up with a totaled bike at best or, if they're less lucky, fatal injuries.

Irresponsible driving helps discourage bike riding, which comes with exercise benefits, a reduction in tailpipe pollution, and savings on transportation costs.

Unfortunately, there's no immediate fix for drivers who think they're above traffic laws. They've been captured violating protected bike lanes, let alone painted-on ones.

Ideally, law enforcement can catch them in the act or use footage from cyclists and motorists to deter them with consequences such as fines or suspended licenses.

The truck driver's reckless maneuvering drew eye rolls on Reddit.

One user mocked their likely defense in court: "'This camera is so high fidelity that there'll be no room for doubt when the footage is used against you in court!' - Tech bro in the Rivian."

"Oh c'mon, court doesn't touch those guys," another user countered.

Another Redditor refuted that the driver was MKBHD, resolutely speculating it was "just the avg american."

