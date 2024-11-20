City dwellers outraged after dangerous trend takes over new infrastructure: 'It makes it incredibly unsafe'

This is a very dangerous thing for everyone involved.

A cyclist posted a picture of a car using a lane designed exclusively for bikes and sparked outrage among users.

A poster in the anti-cars subreddit shared a screenshot of a post on Bluesky of an SUV either driving or parked in what was clearly marked as a bikes-only lane, complete with a cement median and high-visibility poles to mark it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Regular sight in my 'cyclist-friendly' city," the poster said.

Cars encroaching on bike lanes is an incredibly dangerous thing for everyone involved. It puts the cyclists using the lane at a much greater risk for accidents and injury while opening the driver up to legal troubles if they're caught or are the cause of an accident.

Posters regularly show cars driving in bike lanes to reach intersections, using the bike lane as de facto street parking, and routinely blocking them to prioritize their convenience over both the safety of others and traffic law. On top of that, bike lanes are often poorly designed, forcing cyclists into dangerous situations to try and stay safe.

Fortunately, some cities are taking action to fix the problem. The city of Pittsburgh, in particular, is ramping up its use of automated parking enforcement in an effort to crack down on people parking in bike lanes.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Commenters on this post were quick to offer support and solutions.

"A singular bollard at each end is a common fix in the UK," one said.

"I got yelled at by a driver for trying to explain to a person parked in this bike lane that it makes it incredibly unsafe for families," another added. "That was a fun experience."

🗣️ Do you worry about air pollution in and around your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I've come across one of those on my commute through a residential neighbourhood," one commenter said. "It is a 1-way street with 2-way protected bike lane. Due to traffic on the main thoroughfare a car was coming right at me on the bike path using it as a cut through. One of the most terrifying moments of my life. Fortunately he stopped."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.