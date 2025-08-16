  • Home Home

Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'I'm completely furious'

by Matthew Swigonski
Sometimes, it feels like a property line dispute is a rite of passage for any homeowner. But when that dispute results in damage to property or plant life, it can take things to a whole new level.

One frustrated homeowner experienced that escalation firsthand when dealing with a neighbor who had part of their tree cut down. The Redditor took to r/GardeningUK to share their experience and look for possible solutions. 

According to the original poster, the neighbor in question had hired a contractor to put a fence up between their properties. "He chopped down 1-1.5m of my plants on my land, and branches of my acer," they wrote. "I'm completely furious."

Although the Redditor revealed that they had set up a meeting with the neighbor to discuss the issue, they claimed that their concerns were already being brushed off. "Any tips of what to do here?" asked the OP.

While it is not explicitly confirmed, the photos provided by the Redditor appeared to show that a large branch of their tree, which was still well within their yard, had been almost completely hacked off. If so, then the neighbor may very well be held liable for damages. However, fences don't always accurately depict property lines. In fact, a fence may be constructed several inches away.

To get the most up-to-date information regarding property lines in your neighborhood, check with your local government for official records. This can go a long way toward preventing disputes with neighbors, especially when planting trees or installing a garden.

In the comments section, a majority of users shared the same frustrations as the OP, although some tried to keep a level head.

"As far as I know they can trim branches on their side as long as it doesn't kill the plant/tree. If it's on your side it's criminal damage and possible trespass," noted one commenter.

"My god, why didn't they talk to you first so that you could've prepared it for them in the least destructive way possible?" asked another perplexed user.

"I'd be absolutely fuming, what a stunning acer!" exclaimed a third commenter.

