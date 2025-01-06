Homeowner seeks advice after neighbor makes major landscaping blunder bleeding past property lines: 'It might be intentional'

Unfortunately, this Redditor is dealing with an invader trying to come over their fence — invasive wild vines and blackberries growing from the neighbor's side. While the neighbor appears cooperative about removal, they aren't taking any responsibility.

The OP mentioned the neighbor "said I can spray weed control on their side," before adding, "I've looked into [glyphosate] and triclopyr based products." The problem with this idea is that glyphosate and other pesticides can be toxic.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While it may quickly kill the weeds, it also contaminates the soil and can kill just about any other healthy plant nearby. As many of the comments suggest, the best way to handle the situation is to trim them down and hand-pull what is possible. At the end of the day, the weed control shouldn't be the OP's responsibility.

After all, if the neighbor understood this is an invasive plant, they would know such species can choke out any native plants that are growing on their neighbor's side. Now would be a good time to explain to the neighbor the dangers of having an invasive plant and how inconsiderate it is to allow it over property lines.

The best way to fix this problem is for the complete eradication of invasive plants. Homeowners can start hand-pulling them, trimming down the stems, and covering them with a tarp or with mulch. Then, find out which native seeds you can plant and start fresh with a native garden.

One person was suspicious about the growth, saying, "It might be intentional."

Someone else advised, "Just cut them at the top — probably need to do it 2-3 times a year. No need for poison."

Another comment stated, "Anything you plant where glyphosate and triclopyr based products remain will not allow much else to grow there anyway. That fence may be toast too"

