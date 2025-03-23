Homeowner blindsided by neighbor's aggressive move along property line: 'Start looking for a lawyer'

A Redditor is fuming and looking for advice after several trees were cut down on their property.

The user posted their unfortunate saga on the r/treelaw subreddit, describing actions taken by a neighbor who purchased 200 acres of adjoining property in Tennessee.

According to the post, the neighbor hired a logging company to clear-cut trees along their property line, without getting a survey done first. When surveyors did come out, two years later, they found that many of the trees were actually on the OP's property — including a 70-year-old walnut tree, which was felled and then taken from the property.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP asked what sort of legal recourse could be taken against the neighbor but also worried they might need to tread carefully.

In their post, they added that they don't often go near their property line because the neighbor has warned them to stay off of his property and that he will shoot trespassers. Because of that, it took a while to find the walnut stump.

"From my point of view, he's made it clear he already doesn't like us when we've done nothing to them," the OP wrote. "The comments about shooting trespassers were a veiled threat [in my opinion]."

Sadly, this user isn't alone. Reddit is full of examples of neighbors who aren't exactly neighborly, especially when it comes to environmental issues. Whether it's hacking branches off a beloved maple tree, leaving leaked oil in the street, or spraying pesticides onto someone else's deck, these social posts show that those who live closest to us are sometimes our biggest environmental threat.

In this instance, commenters were mixed on what actions the OP should take. Some said that seeking damages may make a bigger enemy out of their neighbor and likely wouldn't be worth it. Others said the logging company may be liable for damages, not the neighbor.

But most urged the OP to take action quickly.

"Get busy," one wrote. "File a police report on the theft and start looking for a lawyer."

