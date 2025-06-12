The 'Property Brothers' reveal which kitchen appliances they always avoid: 'We were brainwashed'

If you're looking for a quick, cost-effective way to make your home safer and greener, induction is a smart place to start.

If your kitchen still runs on a gas stove, "Property Brothers" stars Jonathan and Drew Scott have a clear recommendation: make the switch to induction.

The HGTV duo, known for its home renovation expertise, is speaking out about the hidden health risks of cooking with gas and why electric alternatives are better for your home and the planet.

While gas ranges have long been considered the gold standard in home cooking, studies now show they may be quietly polluting the air inside your home. According to Scientific American, gas stoves release nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant linked to increased respiratory issues.

In fact, nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. can be traced back to indoor gas stove use, one study found.

"We were brainwashed to think that [gas] was better than electric induction ranges," Drew said in a YouTube video. Since making the switch, he noted, "the air quality in our home is already so much better."

His brother Jonathan shared a similar view in an interview with Bloomberg, saying, "Decarbonizing the home is critical because of the human health element. 40% of our energy related greenhouse gases come from buildings. The future of the home, in my mind, it's much cleaner and much safer."

Induction cooktops use electromagnetic energy to heat pots and pans directly. This technology offers faster cooking, greater safety, and improved energy efficiency. The Department of Energy estimates that induction cooktops are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves and 10% more efficient than electric ones. That means lower energy bills, fewer emissions, and a safer cooking environment.

For consumers concerned about cost, there are increasingly affordable options. Drew Scott pointed out that prices are dropping, with four-burner induction cooktops starting at around $275.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can also receive up to $840 in federal rebates to help cover the cost of switching, although these incentives may not last forever.

For renters or anyone not ready for a full kitchen remodel, plug-in induction burners start at just $50 and offer an easy, low-commitment way to transition.

Induction stoves also outperform traditional options. They can boil water in half the time and stop heating instantly when the cookware is removed. These features offer better control and can lead to long-term savings on utility bills.

With new construction bans on gas hookups already rolling out in places like New York City and statewide in New York as early as 2026, the shift away from gas is already underway. And making the switch now doesn't just future-proof your kitchen — it also helps build a cleaner, cooler future for everyone.

Induction is a smart place to start if you're looking for a quick, cost-effective way to make your home safer and greener.

