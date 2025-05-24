  • Home Home

The government is offering homeowners $840 rebates for next-gen stoves — and they could completely upgrade your cooking

These upgrades can save you money in the long run.

by Daysia Tolentino
These upgrades can save you money in the long run.

Photo Credit: iStock

Thinking of upgrading to a more efficient stove? The government is offering rebates of up to $840 if you switch to an Energy Star-certified model. 

Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), millions of homeowners can apply for a Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate for their new electric appliances. 

This is one of many financial incentives listed in the IRA for consumers who want clean energy products in their homes. 

Switching to an electric induction stove is not only better for you, but it can also save you money in the long run. 

The Department of Energy has stated that electric stoves are three times more energy efficient than gas ones, while induction stoves are even better. In addition to the $840 rebate, switching to these high-efficiency stoves can lower your energy bills because induction models heat up much faster.

Gas stoves pollute the air and emit carcinogens that are bad for your lungs. One in eight childhood asthma cases is caused by gas stoves, according to a study.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

It can be hard to figure out what incentives you qualify for, so the nonprofit Rewiring America has created a tool to calculate how you can benefit from the IRA. 

Rewiring America also has resources for you to learn what discounts are available for new appliances, what tax credits you are eligible for, and more.

While homeowners can stand to benefit from the IRA, President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated his opposition to the subsidies. It's not a guarantee that these benefits would go away, because Congress would have to act to eliminate them. 

However, while the future of the IRA remains unclear, it's best to take advantage of tax credits and rebates now so that you can save thousands when upgrading your home. 

Not a homeowner? Renters can experience the benefits of induction burners by purchasing a plug-in cooktop, which can start at around $50.

What factor would make you most likely to get an induction stove?

Energy savings 💰

Faster cook time ⏱️

Cleaner air when cooking 😷

Government incentives 🇺🇸

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x